Amritsar Administration organises cycle rally, mehndi contest to promote voting

Amritsar, April 12

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a bicycle rally was organised with the support of students of school boys of Kot Baba Deep Singh area here on Friday. The aim was to exhort people to exercise their franchise their right to vote.

On the occasion, principal Monika, Nodal Officer Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), and election in-charge Sanjeev Kalia said through the bicycle rally in the constituency people were encouraged to vote, especially people with disabilities (PWD), 85 plus and young voters were asked to participate more in the electoral process. On the occasion, Assistant SVEEP in charge Pradeep Kumar Kalia thanked every participant.

Under the SVEEP in a separate programme, mehndi and painting competitions were conducted in schools and colleges.

SVEEP activities are being conducted as per the central guidelines, said Barinderjit Singh, nodal officer, SVEEP Amritsar Central. He said mehndi and painting competitions were organised in all schools and colleges in which students showed great enthusiasm for the competition.

Jagraj Singh Pannu, assistant nodal officer, SVEEP Amritsar Central, informed the students about the SVEEP activities and exhorted them to use their vote impartially, not considering caste, greed, religion, secrecy and under any pressure.

