Administration sets target to plant 10 lakh saplings in Amritsar

Amritsar, July 2

Like every other year, once again the administration has set a target to plant 10 lakh saplings in the district this season. But the real question is how many of these would survive the apathy of residents, stray cattle, fire and other vagaries of nature.

Besides administration, various NGOs and individuals too are running independent tree plantation campaigns to make the city greener. “Ten lakh saplings is a big number. Even if the administration and residents manage to help 10,000 saplings survive it would be a big achievement,” said Joginder Singh, a senior citizen.

Singh is worried as he has seen stray animals grazing on saplings. He has also witnessed saplings getting burnt in a fire ignited by farmers to get rid of crop residue or safai karamcharis to dispose of waste. Saplings after plantation need proper care.

“The administration announces to plant lakhs of saplings every year. Even if 10 per cent of saplings planted in the last 10 years had survived, the city would have turned into a forest by now,” quipped a college student Gursahib Singh. He said in a mad rush for quoting a big number to draw an applause, the government should ensure that maximum number of saplings survived.

“The energy and resources should be used to ensure that saplings grow into trees. This year, saplings would be planted on vacant government land where plantation drives have been held earlier too,” said another resident Balkar Singh. He said no one was serious about taking care of saplings. Rather plantation drives were being used as an advertisement.

The residents also demanded that instead of exotic plants, native varieties, which were more conducive to the local weather conditions and needed less care, should be planted. They said the administration should also make officials concerned accountable if saplings die or not taken care of.

