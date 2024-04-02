Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Tarn Taran, April 1
The administration has established a control room in Khemkaran Assembly constituency with a landline phone number 01852-94536, where citizens may contact for election-related information, an official said today.
Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, additional deputy commissioner–cum-assistant returning officer of Khemkaran, said the administration has also made all arrangement for a fair, transparent and impartial election process.
He said the Election Commission has launched an app with C-Vigil where anybody may lodge complaint related to the violation of the model code of conduct.
