Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 1

The administration has established a control room in Khemkaran Assembly constituency with a landline phone number 01852-94536, where citizens may contact for election-related information, an official said today.

Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, additional deputy commissioner–cum-assistant returning officer of Khemkaran, said the administration has also made all arrangement for a fair, transparent and impartial election process.

He said the Election Commission has launched an app with C-Vigil where anybody may lodge complaint related to the violation of the model code of conduct.

#Tarn Taran