Administration warns residents against spread of dengue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

Dengue and chikungunya are spreading fast in many areas of the district and people should come forward and cooperate with the administration in controlling the spread of the disease, said Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar here today. The DC was speaking at an event organised by Phulkari, an NGO to distribute mosquito repellents to the residents of Hargobind Avenue and Harkrishna Nagar in Chhehharta area.

The NGO distributed over 5,000 tubes of mosquito repellent cream to the residents. The DC appreciated the initiative of Phulkari and appealed to other NGOs also to come forward to help fight the menace of mosquito-borne diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur said people should not let their coolers, pots, damaged tires, broken pots, small holes in gutter covers and water bowls kept for birds turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

She added that in case of fever, people should not take tablets like Aspirin and Brufen. She said that residents are advised to take paracetamol and increase the intake of fluids and take proper rest.

District Social and Security Officer Aseesinder Singh, District Malaria Officer Dr Harjot Kaur, Gurdev Singh Dhillon, Harvinder Singh, Harkamal and Aarti Khanna from the NGO Phulkari and others were also present.

