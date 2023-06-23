Admission in law courses: GNDU to hold centralised online counselling

Amritsar, June 22
The Punjab government has assigned the job of centralised online counselling for the admission in different law courses in the state for the session 2023-24 to Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Dr TS Banipal and Dr Pawan Kumar, coordinator, said that the online form filling process for the five-year law courses has begun. “Registration and form filling schedule is also uploaded on the website- www.punjablawadmissions.gndu.ac.in. The candidates interested to get admission in five-year (5 year) courses only, can fill their forms on the web portal now.
In order to avoid last minute rush, the candidates are advised to apply early enough. The university will not be responsible for any network related problem. All the candidates are advised to check the web portal regularly for any updating and information. The schedule of form filling for the three-year (3 year) courses will be notified afterword on the above website,” said Dr Kumar.
