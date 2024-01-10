Admn invites applications from inventors for GRIP award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The district administration has invited applications from people who have invented anything useful for society under the Grassroot Innovators of Punjab (GRIP) award.

In a meeting with the heads of major educational institutions and various departments here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Gursimran Kaur said the Department of Environment, Science and Technology, Punjab, would facilitate any kind of research which proves useful to society. She said interested candidates can submit their applications till January 31.

Elaborating the conditions, the Assistant Commissioner stated that the researcher should not be from any field or department related to science, but can be a professional related to any department other than science, such as farmers, manufacturers, masons, students etc. She said the researcher selected in this way will be rewarded with patenting of his work and publicity.

Dr Aklesh, an official of the ministry, said inventions made by such people were more practical and easy to use by the common people. He said such enterprises were also helpful in generating employment and making work easier. He said that the programme has been initiated by the Punjab State Innovation Council.

To apply for the award, applicants can access the website of the department. He appealed to the officials and heads of educational institutions to extend support so that the products of the common man can be given prominent space.