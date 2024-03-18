Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

After the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Taran Taran, Sandeep Kumar said, the district administration was fully prepared to conduct polling in the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary segment in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said candidates would be able to file their nominations from May 7 and the last date would be May 14. Nominations papers would be scrutinised on May 15 and candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers by May 17.

The District Election Officer said there were a total of nine Assembly constituencies for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, including Tarn Taran, Patti, Khemkaran, Khadoor Sahib, Zira, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Jandiala and Baba Bakala.

The Lok Sabha constituency had a total of 16,51,004 lakh voters in the nine Assembly segments, including 868,218 male voters, 782,721 female voters and 65 third gender voters. He said a total of 1,974 polling stations had been set up. The District Election Officer said the district administration had established a 24-hour control room whose number was 01852-224115. Any complaint regarding violation of the standard code could be lodged on the number. He said the Election Commission’s helpline number 1950 could also be used for the purpose.

