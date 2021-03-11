Admn starts move against encroachments

Tarn Taran, June 9
Keeping in view traffic woes being faced by residents in the town, the administration on Thursday launched a move to remove encroachments from roads and marketplaces, particularly from footpaths.
Rajnish Arora, SDM-cum-Administrator of the local Municipal Council (MC), accompanied by Maninder Singh Patanga, Inspector, MC, Inspector Baljit Singh, District Traffic in-charge, and other officials concerned approached shopkeepers and others to appeal to them to remove encroachments from markets, roads and footpaths.
The SDM said teams of officials would go to all shopkeepers and rehri-tharhi operators in the town to vacate encroached space for the smooth flow of traffic.
The SDM said the space to be used for the purpose would be marked with yellow line and the violators would be dealt with according to the law.
He said the teams would continue making appeals to shopkeepers till Saturday and from Tuesday action would be taken against the violators by imposing a fine and initiating criminal proceedings. Encroachments on the main road, Jandiala Road, Noordi Road, adda bazaar, tehsil bazaar, Noordi Bazaar and corners in the town are causing traffic problems to residents and commuters.
