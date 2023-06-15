Advance info on projects can help police manage traffic flow well: DC

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 14

To ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic on city roads, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has issued instructions to officials of the Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) to inform the traffic police in advance before taking up any infrastructure development work.

During a review meeting of the ongoing development works here today, the DC said before the installation of CCTV cameras, the traffic police must be informed in advance. He said under the Smart City scheme, cameras will be installed at all intersections by June 30. He elaborated that an automatic system was being installed to prevent the violation of traffic rules, which will keep a watch on people and a challan will be sent by the traffic police to those who jump the line.

He instructed the officials of the NHAI to make sure to install signboards on the GT Road and mark distance in kilometers on the display boards to guide tourists coming by road.

Emphasis was laid on installation of special signboards on roads where there were U-turns so that accidents could be avoided. He asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation to level the land of the old vegetable market and bring it into use and install the broken grills of BRTS immediately.

The DC asked the traffic police officials to make sure to mark zebra crossings on the roads and to take guidance from the department concerned of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) for this. He said that all the squares on GT road from Dubarji to India Gate will be renovated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Amandeep Kaur, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, ADCP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur, Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh and officials of other departments were also present in the meeting.