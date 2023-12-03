Advanced machines installed for gastro patients

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

A private hospital, Amandeep Medicity, yesterday announced the launch of two state-of-the-art machines — manometry and spyglass with laser lithotripsy— for gastroenterology patients.

Manometry is a sophisticated diagnostic tool used in gastroenterology to measure the pressures and motility of the digestive tract. The technology allows precise and accurate assessments, aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of various gastrointestinal conditions like achalasia cardia, jack hammer esophagus and dyssynergia type of constipation. It also helps in treatment of constipation by aiding biofeedback therapy.

Spyglass with laser on the other hand is an advanced endoscopic system that enables detailed visualisation of the biliary and pancreatic ducts, providing crucial insights for the diagnosis and management of complex hepatobiliary issues like indeterminate strictures, large impacted stones.