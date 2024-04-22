Amritsar: Advancements in field of medical sciences discussed at conference

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, in association with Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM), organised a Continuous Medical Session (CME) conference here today, wherein more than 450 delegates from across the country participated.

The event was attended by Dr Anita Borges, lab director, Centre of Oncopathology, and head of Histopathology at SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai.

The event witnessed discussion on topics pertaining to challenges in diagnosis of diseases, especially cancer and recent advancements in the field of medical sciences — oncology and pathology — were held during the event.

On this occasion, Dr Borges said the conference brought a range of expertise to the table and enlightened the participants. She shared her experiences on latest developments and advances in cancer diagnosis. She emphasised the need of such conferences for updating the knowledge about the emerging fields. She also added that events like this allow pathologists to network, share resources and make new discoveries for the benefit of both patients and aspiring pathologists.

Dr Karamjit Singh Gill, Head of Department of Pathology, Dr AP Singh, Dean SGRD University, were also present at the event. Dr AP Singh said the conference covered proactive approaches to cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment related to blood cancers, lung cancer, cervical and lymphoma and enlightened the budding and practicing pathologists in the field of cancer diagnosis.

