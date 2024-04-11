Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

Over a month after a youth was shot at by an estranged lover in Islamabad area, the police have arrested the prime accused, identified as Navpreet Singh (31), of Kot Khalsa area here on Tuesday.

He had shot at Gaganpreet Singh when he was going to TB hospital to give lunch to a relative on February 29.

The police have recovered a .32 bore licensed pistol and bike used in the crime from his possession, said Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) here on Wednesday. He was arrested from Kabir Park chowk.

Gaganpreet Singh had stated to the police that he was a taxi driver and was married in September last year. He said the accused was in a relationship with his wife before marriage. However, he continued to harass her even after marriage putting pressure on her to continue the relationship though he was asked to refrain from it.

He said on February 29, he along with his wife was going to TB hospital to deliver lunch when the accused came on a bike and entered into an argument with him. He said the accused took out a pistol and shot at him. He fled from the spot while threatening to kill him.

