Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

Advocate PK Saini was elected president of the Amritsar Bar Association for the record eighth time here on Saturday.

Saini defeated his opponent VK Dhand, the incumbent president, in a triangular contest, with another candidate Rajwinder Raja in the fray. While Saini got 1,066 votes, Dhand polled only 841 votes. Dhand has remained president of the Bar Association for five terms.

Of the 2,373 registered voters, 1,976 members exercised their franchise.

For the post of general secretary, Sanpreet Singh Mann has defeated Vicky Mehra by a margin of 321 votes. For the post of vice-president, Sahil Sharma was declared winner. Rahul Singh Sethi has been elected as the joint secretary of the Bar Association, while Palwinder Singh Prince has won the position of cashier.

Nine-member executive body of the Bar Association was also elected which includes Rahul Sharma, Saurab Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Preetpal Sahota, Kapil Sharma, Arpit Sharma, Amandeep Sharma, Anita Rani and Ranjit Singh Chahal.