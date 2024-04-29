Advocate writes to DGP, seeks FIR against Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, cops

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 28

Vaneet Mahajan, an advocate, on Saturday shot off a letter to the DGP, Punjab, urging him to register an FIR against Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, besides an SP and an ACP rank official for involvement in drug trade as being alleged by Amritsar North MLA and retired IG, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, during a public rally held in favour of AAP Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal recently. Mahajan also filed a complaint with the Majitha road police station here in this connection.

In the complaint, he pointed out that in a video of the speech delivered by Kunwar Vijay Pratap, he mentioned that the said cops were never transferred from the city despite their long duration here. He alleged that the Civil Lines area comes under these officials where drug peddling was rampant. These officials were the blue-eyed boys of Chadha, he said.

With copies forwarded to the Chief Minister, Police Commissioner, Directorate of Enforcement, Chief Election Commissioner, Punjab, and the Election Commission of India, Mahajan urged that immediate action be taken against the suspects by registering an FIR on the basis of the information disclosed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

SHO Anil Kumar of the Majitha road police station said he had informed the higher police authorities and appropriate action would be taken in this regard.

