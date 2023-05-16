After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

After a long wait of 35 years, the advertisement wing of the Municipal Corporation has been provided a new truck for removing illegal hoardings. The truck which was being used to remove advertisement hoardings and boards posted illegally was in a poor condition due to being old.

Employees of the advertisement department had to face huge problems. The department officials discussed this problem with MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi demanding a new truck.

The new truck, bought for Rs 40 lakh, was flagged off today by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi at Ranjit Avenue office.

Officers of the advertisement wing expressed their gratitude to the Commissioner and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh.