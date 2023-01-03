After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 2

After a brief respite from fog for the past four days, the city residents again woke up to a thick fog covering the sky on Tuesday morning.

Motorists switch on their vehicles’ headlights as low visibility due to thick fog made commuting difficult.

With the sun playing hide and seek, foggy and cloudy conditions persisted throughout the day. In the evening, intense fog started to grow again by 5 pm and within an hour, the city roads were completely covered by a thick fog blanket.

With the visibility merely 50 metres during fog, vehicular traffic was greatly affected as drivers had to keep their speed low to avoid accidents. The administration too issued an advisory for commuters as foggy conditions have been predicted to prevail for the next three days.

While intense cold and fog is troubling a section of society, party-goers, especially youngsters, are making the most of their time by enjoying the weather. “This is the best part of the year for me. I do not want to idle away the time while sitting in a quilt especially as people are having fun in parties,” said Sumit Singh, a local student.

As per weather forecast, temperature is also expected to drop further by at least 2 degree Celsius. Health experts have also warned residents against the cold wave as the number of patients with chest congestion, dry cough and mild fever has already increased.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said: “The residents must wear warm clothes, especially caps and socks. Children and elderly must take extra precaution.” He said morning walks and jogging should be avoided on a foggy day.