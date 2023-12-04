After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Tribune News Service

After the Congress, it is now the BJP that has asked party ticket aspirants for the upcoming MC elections to submit their applications. Party district unit president Harvinder Singh Sandhu claimed that a large number of workers had staked their claims. A special meeting of the BJP leaders regarding the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections was held at the district office of the party at Khanna Memorial recently.

“The party would contest all MC seats on its own for the first time. There is enthusiasm among BJP workers. The party would field candidates on 85 seats. Applications for the BJP ticket would be accepted till December 7. We have started accepting applications from December 1. Interested aspirants can submit their applications at the party office,” said Rakesh Rathore, in-charge, Amritsar urban unit of the BJP.

District BJP president Harvinder Singh Sandhu said,“There is enthusiasm among party workers. The activists are keen to contest the election on the BJP symbol. Candidates would be selected by the party from workers who have filled the application.”

Amritsar urban in-charge Rakesh Rathore, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, BJP state secretary Suraj Bhardwaj, district general secretary Manish Sharma, former Cabinet Minister Dr Baldev Raj Chawla, former district president Anand Sharma, former Mayor Bakshi Ram Arora, Rajiv Bhagat, Rajesh Honey, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Gurpratap Singh Tikka, Ajaybir Pal Singh Randhawa, Dr Ram Chawla, Kewal Gill, Kumar Amit and Rakesh Gill recently held a meeting to chalk out strategy to win the civic body elections.

Earlier, the Congress had collected applications from party ticket aspirants. There is no noticeable activity among the local leadership of the ruling AAP yet regarding the MC elections. The date of elections is yet to be announced. It is being speculated that the MC elections might be held in January.

