After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 19

After farmers who raised the demand to resume cross-border trade with Pakistan through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, importers, exporters and porters too have joined the chorus by seeking a resumption in trade ties.

Rajan Bedi, a city-based importer and exporter, said resumption of bilateral trade between India and Pakistan would be beneficial to the residents and governments of both countries. For example, prices of several commodities like cement, glass and other items would come down here. A similar phenomenon would be visible in the neighbouring country which is battling high inflation with prices of essential commodities spiralling.

Gaurav, another importer, stated that after cross-border trade between the two countries was halted, the cost of glass and rock salt had gone up considerably in the domestic market. This upward trend could be checked by resuming the cross-border trade. Moreover, good relations between the two neighbouring countries would herald peace and prosperity in South Asia, he felt.

Gursahib Singh, a leader of the porters, said about 6,000 natives from villages around the ICP at Attari were rendered unemployed after trade between India and Pakistan halted. He felt that it was high time that the governments of both countries resolved the troubles and worked unitedly towards providing employment to their people. Subeg Singh, a labour leader, said cross-border trade could revive the sagging farming and industry sectors in both east and west Punjab.

The Indian government had raised the customs duty on import of goods from Pakistan by 200 per cent following the Pulwama attack on the CRPF in 2019. Consequently, import from Pakistan via the ICP on Attari-Wagah Joint Check-Post (JCP) came down from nearly 200 trucks daily to about five trucks daily. Six months later, Pakistan halted trade with India in response to New Delhi revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

