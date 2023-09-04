Tarn Taran: After farmers protest, AAP MLA skips function

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 3

Local AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal had to leave under tight police cover after being confronted by agitating farmers and residents at a function in Gohalwar village on Saturday evening. The MLA left his official vehicle on the spot.

The MLA was at the village to preside over a function. Villagers and members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee came on the spot and reminded MLA of assurances given to them for the development of the village during his election campaign. The farmers also raised issues related to the MSP for moong, maize and death of a farmer in Longowal village in a police clash and other issues.

The MLA refused to respond to farmers who then gheraoed him. When contacted, the MLA said the people, who demonstrated on the occasion, were SAD and the Congress workers.

