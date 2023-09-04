Tarn Taran: After farmers protest, AAP MLA skips function

Tarn Taran, September 3
Local AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal had to leave under tight police cover after being confronted by agitating farmers and residents at a function in Gohalwar village on Saturday evening. The MLA left his official vehicle on the spot.
The MLA was at the village to preside over a function. Villagers and members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee came on the spot and reminded MLA of assurances given to them for the development of the village during his election campaign. The farmers also raised issues related to the MSP for moong, maize and death of a farmer in Longowal village in a police clash and other issues.
The MLA refused to respond to farmers who then gheraoed him. When contacted, the MLA said the people, who demonstrated on the occasion, were SAD and the Congress workers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal
Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'