After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Amritsar, May 13

The Congress candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Gurjeet Singh Aujla today filed his nomination papers in the presence of the entire party leadership, apart from former All India Congress Committee secretary and special observer of Punjab Harish Chaudhary and former Deputy CM OP Soni.

Before filing nomination papers, Aujla along with his wife Undleeb Kaur paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. Thereafter, Aujla along with his mother, father, wife and children visited Palah Sahib Gurdwara.

A huge crowd gathered during the roadshow organised by Aujla, a two-time MP. Thanking people for reposing their faith in him, Aujla said Guru ki Nagri was his home city and it would be his endeavour to bring development here.

“I hope that this time too people will have faith in me and help the Congress win elections with a huge margin,” he said.

Harish Chaudhary said the BJP had forced farmers to struggle and disappointed soldiers by bringing schemes like Agniveer. He said, “The Agniveer scheme will be discontinued and regular recruitment in the Army will be done.”

On the occasion, Congress leaders Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Dr Raj Kumar, Sunil Dutti, Congress Urban President Ashwani Pappu, Inderbir Singh Bularia, Dinesh Basi, Rajkanwal Pritpal Singh Lucky and Vikas Soni were present among others.

Meanwhile, former MLA Tarsem Singh DC was again taken into the Congress fold. He was welcomed to the party today by Harish Chaudhary and senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa along with MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. In 2022, Tarsem was expelled from the Congress for his anti-party activities.

