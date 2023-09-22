After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has declared to compile a book after conducting thorough research related to the Singh Sabha Movement that began in Punjab in the 1870s in reaction to the proselytising activities.

This book will have the detailed information about the qaumi (community’s) heroes related to the movement, its background, history, objective and achievements.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said during a special seminar organised by the SGPC dedicated to the 150th foundation day of Singh Sabha Movement at Khalsa College here today.

On the occasion, a booklet about the Singh Sabha Movement written by Sikh scholar Dr Rajwinder Singh Joga and published by SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee was also released.

Dhami said that in the light of Gurbani, ancient Sikhs worked for the prosperity of the Sikh faith with one passion and that the need of the hour was that the Sikh community should be united and fight taking a lesson from our leaders of Singh Sabha and Gurdwara Reform movements.

Dhami said that SGPC would rope in Sikh scholars to have an in depth research on the movement and launch it in the form of a book.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, principal of Khalsa College Dr Mahal Singh also addressed the gathering and Sikh scholars Dr Harbhajan Singh Dehradun and Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani read the research papers.

Dr Mahal Singh honoured the personalities on behalf of the management of Khalsa College.

