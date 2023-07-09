 After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Most of the vegetables have become unaffordable for the common man in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 8

After the skyrocketing prices of tomato, now it is the turn of other vegetables to widen the hole in the common man’s pocket with the prices of these increasing manifold. Two of the chief reasons behind the spiralling price-rise are rain and the resultant damage to road infrastructure. Heavy showers during the last two days have pushed up the prices of even locally grown vegetables as the production has drastically dropped.

The retail prices of tomato in the local market touched Rs 160 per kilo on Saturday. As it is used in almost every dish, demand for it has gone up. As the supply of tomato has greatly dwindled, its wholesale and retail prices have soared, becoming affordable for most sections of society.

In the local market, the prices of lady’s finger have almost doubled as compared to the rate it was selling a fortnight ago. It was being sold for Rs 60 per kilo on Saturday. The prices of bitter gourd too has increased to Rs 80 per kilo from Rs 50 per kilo.

Manish, a vegetable seller, said, “The costliest vegetable is ginger which is selling for Rs 320. Only potato (Rs 20 per kg) and onion (Rs 30 per kilo) are the only vegetables which are the lowest priced and affordable for the common man.” He said the supply of local vegetables had come down during the last two-three days due to rain.

Manish said even prices of sponge guard had increased to Rs 40 per kilo, which, earlier, nobody was ready to buy even at a throwaway price of Rs 10 per kilo. He said prices of each vegetable had increased by Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilo in the last few days.

Farmers say that heavy showers during the past two days have washed away the flowers and hence drastic fall in the production of vegetables. On the other hand, the weatherman has forecast heavy showers till July 12. Farmers fear that vegetable crops would be completely destroyed.

“The area has witnessed heavy rains during three of the last four days. After heavy showers, most of the farmers have not been able to drain out the excess water from vegetable fields,” said Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, president, Vegetable Growers’ Association.

