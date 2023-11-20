After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

A local youth, Tarundeep Singh (34), has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, world’s highest free-standing mountain in Africa, earlier this month. After returning to city, Tarundeep Singh said that he completed the 95 km trek in seven days to climb atop the 19,341 feet high mountain.

“I have a passion for trekking and climbing. Mount Kilimanjaro being the the world’s largest volcano, I had always dreamed of reaching there,” said Tarun, who had earlier trekked to Mount Everest base camp earlier this year.

A businessman by profession, Tarundeep said after the trek to Mount Everest base camp, it was his first expedition and he planned to visit more such places in future. He claimed that he was the first person from Punjab to have completed the trek.