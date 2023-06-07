AGC celebrates Environment Week

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With the aim of promoting awareness among students and society, World Environment Week was marked by Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC). Various departments arranged activities such as seminars, lectures, quizzes, essay-writing, poster-making competitions for hostellers to create awareness related to the environment and sustainable living. Dr VK Banga, principal, AGC, said the objective of marking the environment week was to make the younger generation sensitive towards environmental protection. He also highlighted the AGC’s special effort in strengthening ‘one student one tree’ movement. Chairman AGC Amit Sharma, director finance, Ragini Sharma congratulated the team for organising such events on World Environment Day. They stress the need of the masses to understand the seriousness to conserve our nature and environment.

Environment day at BBK DAV school

BBK DAV Collegiate School for Girls organised painting and poster-making competition to observe World Environment Day. As many as 50 students from classes XI and XII participated in the event. The students made posters and paintings to spread awareness about the importance of environment and sensitised people to protect the planet. Vaishnavi Bhardwaj from Class XI (Arts) bagged the first position while Riya Dogra from Class XI (Commerce) secured the second and Arpita and Bhavya Pathak secured the third position. The consolation prizes were given away to Harshita Gupta and Sneha Kumari. Principal Pushpinder Walia felicitated the winners of the competition. Addressing the students about the need for a greener environment and conservation of nature, the principal made the students aware about the harmful effects of theglobal warming.

School observes environment day

World Environment Day was observed at Jagat Jyoti School. The day was started by a tree plantation drive on the school campus. Mukesh Puri, director of Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, along with students planted 100 quick-growing trees along the school wall and in the surrounding area. Eminent environmentalist JS Nagpal spoke about the importance of the day and exhorted the students to spread environmental awareness.

Yuva Kendra marks Environment Day

More than 100 students participated in a painting competition organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra to celebrate World Environment Day. The programme was held at Government Institute of Garment Technology, Hall Gate. An oath-taking ceremony was held and painting competition, speeches and seminar activities were organised. Rajni, principal, Government Art and Craft ITI and Jitendra were the chief guests on the occasion. Resource persons at the event, Dr Minna Bagga, informed the attendees about the types and uses of coarse grains and conveyed the message of environment conservation and tree planting. Along with this, tree planting programmes were conducted by the youth circles of Nehru Yuva Kendra and former national youth volunteers.

Three-day Hindustan Scouts camp

Under the guidance of Anita Bhalla, State vice-president of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Bhavans organised a three-day camp of scouts and guides. Kanchan Malhotra, state-commissioner and principal Ryan International School, was the chief guest. As many as 305 students from classes VI to VIII participated in the camp with zeal and enthusiasm. Students were inspired to inculcate the highest virtues of patriotism, love and respect for the country and helping others in them. They were imparted knowledge of first aid, making different knots and different types of claps, whistles etc. used under critical and crucial situations. They were trained in different activities such as flag hosting and first-aid.

World Health Day WALKATHON at KCP

Khalsa College of Pharmacy (KCP) and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Technology organised a ‘Health awareness campaign’ to make students aware of ‘75th World Health Day’ under the guidance of director-cum-principal Dr RK Dhawan. A walkathon was organised to motivate students towards healthy-eating habits and engaging in physical activities. The WHO’s message was also promoted through 75th campaign’s video, featuring 75 years of WHO journey in improving public health by bringing communities together to work for discovery of new medicines and vaccines, that has protected people from painful and deadly diseases. The campaign motivated the students for action to tackle the health challenges of today and tomorrow. Students were also made aware of importance of hand hygiene to prevent infections and anti-microbial resistance in health care.