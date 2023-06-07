 AGC celebrates Environment Week : The Tribune India

campus notes

AGC celebrates Environment Week

AGC celebrates Environment Week

Students of BBK DAV Collegiate School for Girls showcase posters made on World Environment Day. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With the aim of promoting awareness among students and society, World Environment Week was marked by Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC). Various departments arranged activities such as seminars, lectures, quizzes, essay-writing, poster-making competitions for hostellers to create awareness related to the environment and sustainable living. Dr VK Banga, principal, AGC, said the objective of marking the environment week was to make the younger generation sensitive towards environmental protection. He also highlighted the AGC’s special effort in strengthening ‘one student one tree’ movement. Chairman AGC Amit Sharma, director finance, Ragini Sharma congratulated the team for organising such events on World Environment Day. They stress the need of the masses to understand the seriousness to conserve our nature and environment.

Environment day at BBK DAV school

BBK DAV Collegiate School for Girls organised painting and poster-making competition to observe World Environment Day. As many as 50 students from classes XI and XII participated in the event. The students made posters and paintings to spread awareness about the importance of environment and sensitised people to protect the planet. Vaishnavi Bhardwaj from Class XI (Arts) bagged the first position while Riya Dogra from Class XI (Commerce) secured the second and Arpita and Bhavya Pathak secured the third position. The consolation prizes were given away to Harshita Gupta and Sneha Kumari. Principal Pushpinder Walia felicitated the winners of the competition. Addressing the students about the need for a greener environment and conservation of nature, the principal made the students aware about the harmful effects of theglobal warming.

School observes environment day

World Environment Day was observed at Jagat Jyoti School. The day was started by a tree plantation drive on the school campus. Mukesh Puri, director of Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, along with students planted 100 quick-growing trees along the school wall and in the surrounding area. Eminent environmentalist JS Nagpal spoke about the importance of the day and exhorted the students to spread environmental awareness.

Yuva Kendra marks Environment Day

More than 100 students participated in a painting competition organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra to celebrate World Environment Day. The programme was held at Government Institute of Garment Technology, Hall Gate. An oath-taking ceremony was held and painting competition, speeches and seminar activities were organised. Rajni, principal, Government Art and Craft ITI and Jitendra were the chief guests on the occasion. Resource persons at the event, Dr Minna Bagga, informed the attendees about the types and uses of coarse grains and conveyed the message of environment conservation and tree planting. Along with this, tree planting programmes were conducted by the youth circles of Nehru Yuva Kendra and former national youth volunteers.

Three-day Hindustan Scouts camp

Under the guidance of Anita Bhalla, State vice-president of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Bhavans organised a three-day camp of scouts and guides. Kanchan Malhotra, state-commissioner and principal Ryan International School, was the chief guest. As many as 305 students from classes VI to VIII participated in the camp with zeal and enthusiasm. Students were inspired to inculcate the highest virtues of patriotism, love and respect for the country and helping others in them. They were imparted knowledge of first aid, making different knots and different types of claps, whistles etc. used under critical and crucial situations. They were trained in different activities such as flag hosting and first-aid.

World Health Day WALKATHON at KCP

Khalsa College of Pharmacy (KCP) and Khalsa College of Pharmacy and Technology organised a ‘Health awareness campaign’ to make students aware of ‘75th World Health Day’ under the guidance of director-cum-principal Dr RK Dhawan. A walkathon was organised to motivate students towards healthy-eating habits and engaging in physical activities. The WHO’s message was also promoted through 75th campaign’s video, featuring 75 years of WHO journey in improving public health by bringing communities together to work for discovery of new medicines and vaccines, that has protected people from painful and deadly diseases. The campaign motivated the students for action to tackle the health challenges of today and tomorrow. Students were also made aware of importance of hand hygiene to prevent infections and anti-microbial resistance in health care.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

4
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

5
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

6
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

7
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

8
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

9
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

10
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...

NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP

CBI begins Balasore probe, to work on foul play theory

CBI begins probe into Balasore triple-train accident, to work on foul play theory

100 bodies not identified yet, embalming window narrows

Balasore train accident: 100 bodies not identified yet, embalming window narrows

BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush

Kuki insurgents target soldiers’ camp in school


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day