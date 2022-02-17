Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Farmers burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Punjab visit in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Even as the year-long agitation at Delhi borders just ended and farmers were able to get the three controversial agriculture related laws repealed, most of them feel that the key issues of the agrarian crisis were not even being discussed during the elections.

Farmers said issues such as the availability of canal water for irrigation, uninterrupted power supply for tubewell connections and timely availability of necessary fertilisers were nowhere to be heard.

“Every political party, including those claiming to be contesting from the farmers’ side, is talking about what people will get for free if they are voted to power. Nobody is telling people what they will do for bettering their lifestyle, health, education and society,” rued Harpreet Singh, a young farmer.

Another farmer Jagpreet Singh said: “Most political leaders are busy making derogatory remarks and calling each other names. Even those who claim to bring a change are indulging in mudslinging.”

Farmers said they face acute shortage of DAP fertiliser at the time of sowing of wheat crop. “It happens frequently and it allows shopkeepers to sell the commodity in black. This time, people brought the DAP bag costing Rs1,200 at a price of Rs1800,” said Parshotam Singh, demanding that politicians must promise a better system and not freebies.

Talking about the freebies to farmers in terms of free electricity for tubewells, they said at the time when free power was given, none of the farmer bodies had demanded it.

“People wanted enough power supply for tubewells. Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was the CM then. She announced to give free power to farmers with less than seven acres of land if she was voted to power again. Competing with the Congress, SAD announced to give free power to all tubewells,” said an elderly Joginder Singh.

Protest PM’s state visit, burn effigy

Tarn Taran: Farmers and other mass organisations on Wednesday protested the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab and burnt his effigies at certain places in the district. Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, took out a protest march in Tarn Taran and Jhabal. The leaders said though the Prime Minister had accepted farmers’ demands to end the ‘morcha’ in Delhi, he had not implemented them till date. The cases registered against farmers had not been withdrawn, compensation to the families who died in the agitation was not paid and various other demands were also not fulfilled, they said. The protesters said the Prime Minister had no right to come for canvassing in Punjab to appeal to the residents to support the BJP candidates. Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) also protested in Jhabal, and burnt the effigy of the PM. OC

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...

AAP will end ‘inspector raj’ in Punjab if voted to power, vows Kejriwal

AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal

Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

We comply with laws: Company

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his ‘inaccessibility’ issue

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Election Commission prepares expenditure list

Khadoor Sahib — A pious land, but who cares?

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists’ woes

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

Excuse of not being an advanced country no longer available: High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

Deep Insight Jalandhar West: Close contest between Congress & BJP on cards

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir

Congress Sanaur candidate Harry faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins