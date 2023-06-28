Agri Dept officials inspect fertiliser, pesticide outlets

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 27

A team of the Agriculture Department under the leadership of Dr Harpal Singh Pannu, Chief Agriculture Officer, inspected fertilisers, pesticides and seeds outlets in Khadoor Sahib block on Tuesday.

Harpal Singh said the teams checked shops and godowns of dealers and samples of agricultural inputs were taken.

He said notices were being issued to the dealers after finding irregularities. He said if no adequate response was given by a dealer, his license will be cancelled. The inspecting team also instructed seeds, pesticide and fertiliser dealers to sell good quality material to the farmers.

Harpal Singh appealed to the farmers that while buying agricultural inputs, the farmers must get original bill and use fertilisers, seeds, pesticides as per the recommended dose of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.