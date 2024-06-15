Agriculture Department holds camp on kharif crops

Tarn Taran, June 14
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Punjab, with the assistance of the ATMA organised a district level camp at Bhattal Farm, Naushehra Pannuan, on Friday. DC Sandeep Kumar inaugurated the camp, aiming to provide technical knowledge to the farmers regarding kharif crops. He stressed to adopt direct sowing rice (DSR) to save underground water.
The DC stressed to protect natural sources like earth, water and air, etc and cautioned that if these were overlooked, everyone will have to pay a heavy price for this lapse. He said the state government was giving Rs 1,500 per acre to the farmers who adopt the DSR scheme. Chief Agriculture Officer Harpal Singh Cheema stressed for crop diversification with maize, basmati, vegetable crops replacing paddy.
