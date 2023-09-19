Agriculture Dept pitches for straw bales, tells farmers not to burn paddy stubble

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

Instead of burning paddy stubble, the Agriculture Department has encouraged the making of straw bales in block Verka. Burning of paddy straw pollutes the environment, reduces soil fertility and destroys friendly insects, stated Block Agriculture Officer Dr Harpreet Singh, while showing the making of bales of straw at village Fatehgarh Shukrchak.

On the instructions of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian to maintain a clean environment, Block Agriculture Officer Harpreet Singh exhibited the functioning of a straw baler machine and bales made in the fields of Jaswinder Singh, a farmer of village Nabipur. This was done under the direction of Jatinder Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer.

Block Agriculture Officer Dr Harpreet Singh said the burning of stubble pollutes the environment. He said stubble burning is also a legal offence and appropriate action will be initiated against the farmers who burn the stubble. In order to prevent stubble burning, the Agriculture Department is educating the farmers by organising camps and holding essay writing and painting contests.

Harpreet Singh said that bales of straw are used in industry, which bring economic benefits to the farmers. Today, bales are being made with baler in the villages of Fatehgarh Shukrchak, Khankot and Nabipur Othian. Farmer Jaswinder Singh Nabipur and others said that making paddy bales costs around Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per acre and the government should think of giving financial help to the farmers. Dr Gurjot Singh, ADO, Hargurnad Singh, AEO and Gurdev Singh, ASI, were present on the occasion along with farmers.

