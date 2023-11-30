Agriculture Dept to conduct verification of machines provided to farmers on subsidy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

The district Agriculture Department has announced the physical verification of machines provided to farmers on subsidy under the crop residue management (CRM) scheme on December 1.

Dr Jatinder Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer, said the machines under the CRM 2023-24 were provided to individual farmers, co-operative societies, farmer producer organisations and gram panchayats for the management of the crop residue. He said the first exercise to conduct physical verification of machines purchased by farmers was conducted on November 1. He said many farmers could not bring their machines for inspection on the said date.

Mandeep Singh, Agriculture Engineer, said verification would be conducted by a team constituted at the block level and all farmers were required to assemble at one common place in the district.

Earlier, the government found that a large number of machines purchased on subsidy under a Central Government project never reached farmers. The government has already initiated action against all those involved in siphoning money meant for the purchase of machines.

The physical verification would help department find how many machines were actually purchased. For the benefit of farmers, the Agriculture Department has asked them to contact block agriculture officers at mobile phone No. 9872088618 in Ajnala; 8872007505 in Attari; 9872652177 in Choganwa; 9815758967 in Harsha Chhina; 9915561777 in Jandiala Guru; 9814860114 in Majitha; 9814012248 in Rayya; 9872996300 in Tarsikka and 9814750007 in Verka.

