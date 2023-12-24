Ahead of Christmas, candlelight carol march taken out in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

Ahead of Christmas, members of the Christian community converged on St Paul’s Church, Court Road, for the candlelight carol march organised by the Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India, here on Saturday.

The members belted out popular Christmas carols during the candlelight carol march that started from St Paul’s Church and passed through various parts of the city spreading the message of peace and goodwill.

“Christianity is all about spreading goodwill and hope among people. The world today is marked by despondency, caused by various factors. It needs a touch of love. Jesus Christ taught us to love your neighbours. We shared with the masses a message of peace, love and hope and joy and will continue sharing even in the future,” said Reverend Dr Samantaroy, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India.

Daniel B Das, Director, Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP), said empowering the masses through superlative school and college education, providing quality healthcare and counselling to them at urban and rural levels is how the diocese is manifesting the message of the Almighty.

“The dual menace of drug addiction and HIV-AIDS has beset Punjab for the past several years. People are looking for solutions to these. The diocese has launched Turning Point at Dogar village in Fatehgarh Churian, Gurdaspur, where those affected by drug addiction and HIV-AIDS can find solutions,” he said.

He maintained that the socio-economic development programme (SEDP) of the diocese was already working to redress various other issues of social and environmental importance.