Ahead of foundation day, GNDU releases its annual report

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

Ahead of its 54th Foundation Day, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) released its academic report, documenting the academic and sporting upgrades that the university achieved through its students and programmes. GNDU had achieved its highest ranking earlier last year, with 3.85 on a 4.00 scale by NAAC, accrediting it to second position amongst higher education institutions in the country among public, private or Central universities.

It also ranks among the top ten ‘High Performing State Public Universities’ recognized by the MHRD, breaking into the elite top 50 group in the NIRF Ranking-2023.

Internationally, it secured a position among the top 10 per cent of global universities by the Centre for World University Ranking (CWUR). The university’s h-index catapulted from 64 to an impressive 141, signifying an increase in its research influence.

Furthermore, the average impact factor per publication enhanced from 2.32 to an exemplary 8. It has managed to secure substantial grants of up to Rs 661 crore from the Union Government and various funding agencies for allocations for the Centre for Interfaith Studies, RUSA-II, Khelo India, and the MYAS-GNDU Centre for Sports Sciences.

It also announced the establishment of new departments, divisions, including the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning, the Centre for Data Analytics and Research (CDAR), and departments specialising in emerging fields like computational statistics & data analytics, agriculture, hotel management & tourism. This year, it became the first university to get the approval for Integrated Teacher Education Programmes. Its green initiatives include commitment to green campaigns such as the ‘One District One Green Champion’ title, QR-coded trees for identification, and a vehicle-free campus.

