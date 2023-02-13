Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

Amritsar, February 12
In order to beautify the holy city ahead of the G-20 summit, the district administration has invited artists for a wall-painting competition. An official from administration said wall paintings and murals would be painted on chowks and walls.
The district administration also announced cash prizes for the winners. In the professional artists category, the winner would be given an award of Rs 1 lakh.The runner-up would get Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up Rs 25,000, said DC Harpreet Singh Sudan.
Further in the student artist category, the best painting would get a cash award of Rs 10,000, while the second and third best would get Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.
The DC said the interested artist could get their names registered through a Google form till February 15. “The artists and institutions can also participate as an individual or a team,” he said, adding that all the participants would be given a certificate. The interested artists can also contact on phone numbers — 0183-2560398 and 0183- 2560498 — from Monday to Wednesday between 9 am and 5 pm.
He said that the participants would be given an area of 50 to 150 square feet to paint and all the materials required for the painting would be provided by the district administration. The time for painting for this competition will be given from February 20-27.
Artists can paint on subjects such as heritage and culture of Punjab, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, martyrs, famous personalities of the city, education, promotion of Punjabi, social issues and others.
