Ahead of G-20 summit, civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

Ahead of the G-20 summit, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has announced a ban on the display of wall posters, hoardings and other promotional material on the newly painted walls of public properties.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi noted that in view of the upcoming G-20 summit, some development and beautification projects are under way in the city.

As part of the beautification campaign, the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar is displaying artworks and paintings in various areas of the city. The roadside infrastructure, government buildings, bridges, pillars, parks, walls, intersections are being beautified by the MC.

The MC Commissioner rued that artworks and paintings are defaced when posters, banners, boards and hoardings are put up on the walls.

“The citizens are requested not to display commercial, religious, political unauthorised posters, banners, boards and hoardings at any place in the city. In case of doing so, legal action will be taken as per Section 123 of Punjab Municipal Act-1976 and the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act-1997. A penalty of up to Rs 50,000 could be imposed on the violator,” Rishi warned.

Besides ensuring proper lighting in the entire BRTS corridor, the authorities are also getting broken grills repaired and re-carpeting the GT road from Golden gate to Gen Sham Singh Attariwala.

Beautification projects under way