Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

A sea of devotees took part in the nagar kirtan taken out to mark Parkash Purb of fourth Sikh master Guru Ramdas, which falls on October 30, in different areas of the city here on Saturday.

The SGPC organised a grand nagar kirtan, which commenced from Akal Takht after offering the ardas. Different Sikh societies, Nihang Singh organisations, Gatka parties and others extended support to the SGPC in organising the nagar kirtan.

Held under the patronage of Guru Granth Sahib, which was placed in a beautifully decorated palanquin, the nagar kirtan was led by the Panj Pyaras (five beloved). The entire route of the nagar kirtan was dotted with stalls offering langar and water to devotees. They showered flower petals on the nagar kirtan.

A contingent of the Punjab Police saluted the Guru Granth Sahib at the Ghanta Ghar plaza. A helicopter showered rose flowers on the Golden Temple and the nagar kirtan procession.

The SGPC today started Akhand path at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, which is situated inside the Golden Temple, and its bhog will be offered on the Parkash Purab of the fourth Patshahi.

Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar, Akal Takht, who participated in the nagar kirtan, asked the sangat to lead their life according to the Gurmat philosophy.

