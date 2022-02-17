AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the B-team of the BJP and voters should not fall for its promises.

Flanked by Amritsar Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, he addressed mediapersons here on Wednesday. He said after 1993, the BJP did not win any election in Delhi. So, the it formed and fielded its B-team — the AAP.

Look at Goa Assembly elections in 2017, AAP had no connection with it, but still they contested and broke the Congress vote bank. It ultimately favoured the BJP, he said.

Similarly, there were 44 seats in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar MC. The BJP won 41, Congress two and AAP one seat. However, it managed to cut off the vote share of the Congress.

On 10-point agenda promised to Punjab, he said: “I request AAP leaders to implement it first in Delhi, where they are in power. Anna Andolan was initiated for introduction of the Lokpal. Now, seven years later it formed its government where is the Lokpal for which it had kicked off a nation-wide agitation? Interact with minorities and consult the victims of recently held riots in Delhi, they will tell how AAP had colluded with BJP in orchestrating the violence.”

On the other hand the lowest power tariff for domestic consumers was given in Punjab by the Channi government as it brought it down to Rs3 per unit, while it was the highest in Delhi, he said. In Punjab, it offered respite to nearly 20 lakh people and added a burden of Rs3,316 crore. A subsidy of Rs10,000 crore is being given to farmers. In Delhi the government offers only Rs2,300 crore subsidy in power. If Delhi model is implemented then these subsidies will vanish.

Similarly, the Congress government reduced Rs10 per litre on petrol and Rs5 per litre on diesel by reducing its tax share. It is causing another Rs3,200 crore tax burden on the exchequer, he added.