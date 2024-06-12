Aided colleges oppose centralised admissions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

The executive committee of Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGACMF) has been opposing the Common Admission Portal (CAP), implemented by the Government of Punjab, to regulate admissions in all colleges of the state last year.

While the colleges gave in and carried out admissions through CAP last year, the management also alleged that several of them faced difficulties during admissions and it also resulted in 10-20 per cent less admissions all through last year. With admissions for the academic session 2024-25 coming up, the non-government aided colleges have once again urged the state government to reconsider the exercise of centralised admissions.

“Initially, we had several objections to the proposed CAP standard operating procedures (SOPs) like hiring a private agency to access admission and fee collection. But centralised admissions in Punjab is a futile exercise as it works where the number of seats is less than the number of students applying, whereas in Punjab, the situation is reverse. We have less number of students every year due to mass student migration overseas,” shared Dr Mehal Singh, executive member of NGACMF and principal, Khalsa College.

Chairman of the Federation, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, is of the view that the admission portal led to a drastic fall in admissions in all the aided and self-financed colleges. The private universities in the state have benefited immensely as they are not under the common admission portal and took full advantage to make their own admissions. “The entire centralised admission process has failed to serve its purpose in the state,” said Chhina.

While the college managements had held multiple meetings with the state government in the matter and duly assured them that their grievances would be addressed, there is no talk of reconsidering the issues raised against CAP.

Notably, admissions to all undergraduate and post-graduate courses begin every year from June and continue till August.

