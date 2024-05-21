Aided school staff protest suspension of funds

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

The Amritsar unit of Aided Schools Union today announced that it will hold a massive rally at Anandpur Sahib, the constituency of Education Minister Harjot Bains, as the issue of suspension of funds under the grants-in-aid scheme remains unresolved even after two years. The delegation of teaching and non- teaching staff of 40 aided private schools in Amritsar today also called out the state government for reneging on its responsibility to provide funds and grants for running of aided schools.

“A letter was issued on May 16 by the department that the grants to the aided schools will be suspended till the schools submit to their demand for audit and review of expenditure. Meanwhile, the salaries of teaching staff have not been paid in full since last six months. How are these schools supposed to function without funds,” asked Ajay Chauhan, member of the Aided Schools Union.

He said that if the Education Department does not withdraw this letter soon, then the teachers of aided schools of Punjab will take collective leave and the representatives of Pensioners and Management Association of Aided Schools will protest against this ‘anti-employee’ decision. He claimed that for the last three years, pensioners and employees of aided schools have been waiting for a decision on implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission at par with other government school teachers.

Chauhan said that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made in the election manifesto for 2022. Also, the children of aided schools are not being provided facilities like in government schools.

The issue surfaced when last year, the Education Department issued a notice to review expenditure and use of funds received in grants and audit of the aided schools before releasing funds in grants. The aided schools received 95 per cent of funds through government grants and 5 per cent through the management. Around 30-40 aided schools in the district and more across the state are on the verge of closure as 80 per cent posts in aided schools lie vacant, without any approved posts of principal. Most of these schools are running with the help of ad-hoc staff. There were 9,468 teachers from aided schools three years back. Now, only 1,800 are left, including teaching and non-teaching staff, as most of them have either retired or the schools shut down.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Harjot Singh Bains