AIG's son selected to serve in Canadian police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

Anish Dogra, the son of Naresh Dogra, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in the Punjab Police, has brought honor to the state and the country as he has been selected to serve in the Canadian Police.

AIG Naresh Dogra expressed his joy and pride in his son's accomplishment, stating that Anish has not only made him proud but has also brought laurels to Punjab. He attributed Anish's success to his dedication and hard work, emphasizing that he has followed in his footsteps and taken inspiration from his vast experience.

As a devoted father serving in the Punjab Police, Naresh Dogra believes that it is now his son's responsibility to fulfil his duties on foreign soil.

AIG Naresh Dogra, currently stationed at PAP here, said inspired from his service in the Punjab Police and his passion for sports, Anish started participating in bodybuilding competitions, eventually winning the title of ‘Mr Punjab’ in the bodybuilding arena.

“Building on his achievements, he pursued a degree in BDS from Rupnagar before venturing abroad to work for a company in the United States. However, driven by his aspiration to join the police force, he made the decision to move to Canada”, he added.

“He then successfully passed the rigorous police examination in Canada with flying colours, earning him a coveted position in the Canadian Police Force. Following a year of intensive training, Anish commenced his duty three months ago, dedicating himself to serving in the Canadian Police Force and upholding law and order in his newfound role”, Dogra further said.