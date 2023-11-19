Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Air India Express announced the launch of daily direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad, which commenced on November 17.

The new routes are now open for online bookings on the airline’s website and other major booking channels.

Chief Commercial Officer of the airline, Ankur Garg, said, “Air India Express has established a strong presence in Amritsar with its international flights to Dubai and Sharjah. We are thrilled to further enhance our services by introducing domestic connections with the introduction of daily direct flights to Hyderabad. This development solidifies Amritsar’s role within our expanding network, now offering a total of 19 flights per week.”

The airline also offers convenient one stop itineraries from Amritsar to other domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Kolkata and Kochi.

#Air India