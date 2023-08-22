AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city, Kuala Lumpur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

AirAsia X is going to resume direct flights between the two cities —Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur — for four days a week with its 300-plus seats Airbus A330-300 aircraft from September.

To gain insights into the growing tourism industry connecting Amritsar and Malaysia, the Tourism Malaysia held an event at a local hotel recently.

A delegation of Fly Amritsar Initiative (FAI) held a meeting with representatives from various Malaysian tour operators and airlines, including AirAsia X, Batik Air and Malaysia Airlines, to discuss development of the tourism industry in Punjab and Malaysia on the occasion.

Yogesh Kamra, FAI convener, said at present, Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Air, operates three weekly non-stop Boeing 737 flights between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar.

Besides, AirAsia X was going to resume direct flights between the two cities for four days a week with its 300-plus seats Airbus A330-300 aircraft from September onwards, he said.

With the commencement of these flights, air travel would improve not only in Malaysia but also in Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand and other South-East Asian countries, he said.

Kamra said the response from Malaysian airline carriers for direct connectivity with Amritsar was enthusiastic. He said Malaysian carriers showed keen interest in providing connectivity with Amritsar for the world through their Kuala Lumpur hub. He said it would boost cultural exchange and tourism and facilitate seamless travel experience.