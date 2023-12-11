AISSF writes to film board over scenes from ‘Animal’

Amritsar, December 10
The All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF), represented by its patron Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, and president Parminder Singh Dhingra, has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), expressing its objections to certain scenes in the film Animal which they said have deeply hurt the Sikh sentiments.
The AISSF firmly requests the CBFC to promptly take action in removing these offensive scenes, the letter states.
Peer Mohammad said that the objectionable scenes include actor Ranbir Kapoor blowing smoke on the face of a Gursikh man while smoking a cigarette, in addition to the distortion of a shabad from Kabir. The character ‘Arjan Vailly’ depicting an atmosphere of hooliganism, and a final scene where Ranbir Kapoor places a butcher’s knife on the beard of a Gursikh man, are among other scenes to which objections have been raised.
