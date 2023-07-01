AIT chief plants amaltas saplings

Amritsar, June 30
Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman Ashok Talwar planted 20 amaltas trees at a park here on Friday.
In a programme organised by the Just Seva Society, the event was held at Ranjit Avenue. Talwar was a chief guest. He said that clean environment was a priceless gift of nature to keep human life thriving. Diminishing green cover is a global concern and every individual must do his bit to take care of the fragile environment.
He announced that the AIT was always ready to support such endeavours for the benefit of future generations and to keep the city’s environment clean and green.
