Ajnala, Harsha Chhina to be developed as ‘aspirational’ blocks

Amritsar, December 27

The NITI Aayog has placed Ajnala and Harsha Chhina, both situated near the International Border, under its Aspirational Blocks Programme. Now, the two blocks would be developed on priority.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori held a meeting with officials of various departments here on Wednesday in this regard. He said the Centre had selected five themes under the campaign that included social development, health and nutrition, agriculture and water resources, education and basic infrastructure. To achieve the stated goals, 11 departments had been included.

The Deputy Commissioner said under these five themes, the blocks are to be comprehensively developed and for this 39 objectives of all departments have been fixed.

The quality of life and productivity progress of the native population of these blocks would be monitored, Thori added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Centre has sanctioned an amount of Rs 43.25 crore to implement the programme in 500 blocks of 328 districts across the country.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the achievements of the programme, such as data-based governance, competition, ranking, continuous monitoring are to be carried out.

Among others present at the meeting included ADC, Rural and Development, Paramjit Kaur, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar, District Social Security Officer Asisinder Singh, District Education Officer Secondary Sushil Tuli, Block Development and Panchayat Officers Ajnala and Harsha Chhina.

