Akal Takht bats for dialogue to resolve current impasse

Amritsar, March 21
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today reiterated that the state government should clarify its stance over the unnecessary panic-like situation created in Punjab and advocated that the instability should be resolved through dialogue.
The Jathedar reacted over the crackdown of Punjab Police on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is still on the run.
“Punjab is a border state and it was mandatory to maintain law and order. Yet, the reports surfaced that innocent Sikh youth in the age group of 15-17 years were being arrested. The government should stop this practice and invite Sikhs for a dialogue to resolve their issues amicably and bring stability in the state,” he said.
The Jathedar said an identical scenario was witnessed three decades ago by the then governments to gain political mileage.
