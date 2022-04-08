Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 8

The Akal Takht has directed the SGPC in writing to work on the modalities to launch its own channel to telecast Gurbani kirtan live from the Golden Temple saying till the time the order is executed, the SGPC’s IT wing should telecast it through its web channel and share the link temporarily.

The Jathedar said the SGPC, in response to the written directions of the Akal Takht, had sought a week’s time to equip its IT wing to transmit Gurbani as the cameras, wiring and other relevant infrastructure were yet to be purchased.

Showing gratitude towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s ‘sentiments’ of providing infrastructure for the Gurbani telecast, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the state government could help the SGPC get the requisite nod from the Centre for launching the exclusive channel of the ‘Panth’.

“There is no dearth of funds with Sikh institutions and the Khalsa Panth. I have had a detailed discussion with the US- and UK-based Sikhs. The issue is not about money but getting the requisite permission from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In case the state government wants to help, it can help the SGPC get the official rights from the Union ministry concerned. We at our end are also trying to do this,” he said.

The Jathedar said while it could take a month or so to start the channel, they were aiming it in a way so that they could telecast the June 6 ‘Ghallughara’ (Bluestar anniversary) live.

“This could be an apt medium to apprise the ‘sangat’ of what and how it all happened,” he said.

CM Mann had offered that the state was willing to provide broadcast/communication technology at the Golden Temple to broadcast Gurbani. The government has offered to bear the entire cost of setting up the infrastructure.

However, the offer was rejected by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while snubbing it as a move by the government to gain political mileage.

He had stated that with the support of the ‘sangat’, the SGPC was competent enough to bear the cost of establishing the channel and no financial assistance from the government was required.