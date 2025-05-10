DT
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Gargaj visits Punjab's border villages

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Gargaj visits Punjab’s border villages

The ‘sacred saroops’ (scriptures) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib have been safely relocated from several gurdwaras in these border villages
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj with residents of a village near the Attari border on Saturday.
Amid the ongoing tense situation, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj visited several villages near the Attari border, including Pakka Dhanoa, Attari, Naushera Dhalla.

He met residents of these villages to understand their conditions.

The ‘sacred saroops’ (scriptures) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib have been safely relocated from several gurdwaras in these border villages to secure locations by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Giani Gargaj reviewed the entire procedure and expressed satisfaction.

The village residents expressed high spirits during their interaction with Jathedar Gargaj and affirmed their resolve to remain steadfast even during these challenging times.

On this occasion, Giani Gargaj prayed for peace in South Asia and hoped for a swift resolution to the current situation.

He said the gurdwaras in the border villages remained open and the local community members were in high spirits.

He also highlighted that the SGPC had taken initiatives to support residents in border areas like providing food, shelter and other necessities at nearby gurdwaras.

He urged everyone to continue reciting Gurbani and offer prayers to Guru Sahib for peace and well-being. He encouraged villagers to support each other during this period and assist those in need.

Jathedar Gargajj said while some villages were located right along the border line and had requested the safe relocation of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib Ji, many others still had their gurdwaras open and functioning.

During the visit, he also promoted Sikh values in the villages and encouraged young Sikhs playing in the fields to maintain their distinct ‘Sabat Soorat’ Sikh identity and stay away from drugs.

