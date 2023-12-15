Akali Dal comes out in support of SGPC march on Bandi Singhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will register its full presence in the protest march to be organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Delhi on December 20, regarding the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners).

The announcement was made by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a special meeting with the district presidents, constituency in-charges and SGPC members at the SGPC office. A large number of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders participated in the meet.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said that party leaders and workers from every constituency will participate and support the SGPC’s move for the cause of Bandi Singhs.

“Since SAD is a political party representing the Panth, it will perform its duty on the community related issue of Sikh prisoners. It is not right to discriminate against the Sikh community on the issue,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami thanked all the parties who have supported the Delhi march and said that the struggle for releasing Bandi Singhs is for the protection of the human rights of Sikhs which will register a historic appearance with unity.

Senior Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also addressed the gathering. Some resolutions were also presented by Chandumajra on Panthic matters, which were approved by the leaders present amid victory slogans.

MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabaria, Prof Virsa Singh Valtoha, Gobind Singh Longowal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Vir Singh Lopoke, Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Charanjit Singh Brar, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, Talbir Singh Gill, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, Karnail Singh Peer Muhammad, Jasbir Singh Ghuman, Manjit Singh Bhurakohna, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Ram Singh and a large number of SGPC members and other Akali leaders were present.

#Bandi Singhs #SGPC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs