Akhand Path dedicated to Saka Panja Sahib begins

Amritsar, October 25
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today started Akhand Path at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar, dedicated to Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) Panja Sahib, which took place 100 years ago.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh, Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, manager of Golden Temple Sulakhan Singh Bhangali, and other officials were present on this occasion.
SGPC is organising a two-day Gurmat Samagams (religious congregation) dedicated to this centenary at Amritsar from October 26 to 27. Apart from this, SGPC and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are jointly organising the centenary congregation at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib (Pakistan) on October 30.
Regarding the events to be organised at Amritsar, DPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, heads of various sampradas and organisations will participate in main centenary congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall on October 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president; his clarion call is Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Daro Mat’
‘Will demolish BJP structures of lies, hatred and fraud’, sa...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note