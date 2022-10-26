Akhand Path dedicated to Saka Panja Sahib begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today started Akhand Path at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar, dedicated to Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) Panja Sahib, which took place 100 years ago.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh, Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, manager of Golden Temple Sulakhan Singh Bhangali, and other officials were present on this occasion.

SGPC is organising a two-day Gurmat Samagams (religious congregation) dedicated to this centenary at Amritsar from October 26 to 27. Apart from this, SGPC and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are jointly organising the centenary congregation at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib (Pakistan) on October 30.

Regarding the events to be organised at Amritsar, DPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, heads of various sampradas and organisations will participate in main centenary congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall on October 27.

