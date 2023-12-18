Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Path organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Golden Temple complex

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a Akhand Path at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to mark the martyrdom day of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and his beloved Sikhs Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala here on Sunday.

On the occasion, a group of hazuri ragi Bhai Karamjit Singh of Harmandir Sahib recited gurbani kirtan. The prayer was recited by Bhai Sarvan Singh and the holy hukamnama was read by Bhai Gurmeet Singh, granthi, Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib.

Bhai Gurmeet Singh said the martyrdom of Guru Sahib was guidance for the humanity which gave the message of standing in support of the oppressed. A religious event was organised at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal during which ragis from various societies recited gurbani kirtan.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs