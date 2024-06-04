‘Akhand path’ to mark Operation Blue Star’s 40th anniversary

Amritsar, June 3
To mark the 40th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star, an ‘akhand path’ will commence from June 4 at the Akal Takht here.
As per the orders issued by the Takht, the SGPC is conducting ‘martyrdom’ ceremonies on June 6 at the Takht as well as in different historical gurdwaras.
Regarding the arrangements for these events, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami held a meeting with the SGPC officials at the head office here today. In this meeting, Dhami said, “The first week of June is unforgettable for the Sikh community. The wounds given to the Sikhs in June 1984 by the then Congress government have never healed.”
He appealed to the sangat that according to the orders of the Takht, black turbans should be worn from June 4 to 6 and continuous chanting of Gurbani should be carried out at the Takht.
